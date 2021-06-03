After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Paris Theater

A Bob Dylan retrospective is now underway through June 7, with Dont Look Back, No Direction Home, The Last Waltz, and more.

Film Forum

A new restoration of Ealing comedy classic The Ladykillers opens while the new restorations of Federico Fellini’s 8 1/2 and Jacques Deray’s La Piscine are playing daily.

Quad Cinema

A “Celebrate Pride” series is underway with Girls Will Be Girls, Straight-Jacket, and more.

Film at Lincoln Center

The new restoration of In the Mood for Love continues playing daily.

Museum of the Moving Image

2001: A Space Odyssey, Paths of Glory, Fantasia, and Vertigo play.

IFC Center

The long-lost, newly restored George A. Romero feature The Amusement Park is now playing. Read Christian Gallichio’s review here.