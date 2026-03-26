NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Film Society of Lincoln Center

A 35mm-heavy Béla Tarr tribute begins.

Japan Society

The legendary Meiko Kaji visits New York for the first time in more than 40 years to present 35mm prints of Lady Snowblood, Female Prisoner Scorpion, and more.

IFC Center

A double feature of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Serpent’s Path (newly restored in 4K) and Chime begins; Best in Show: The Films of Catherine O’Hara features After Hours, Beetlejucie, and three by Christopher Guest; 2001, Showgirls, Naked Lunch, and Suspiria play late.

Anthology Film Archives

Revelations of the Middle Ages includes films by Paul Verhoeven, John Boorman, Pasolini, and more; Metaphysics of the Pratfall pairs films (many on 35mm) by Jean-Luc Godard and Jerry Lewis.

Museum of Modern Art

Films by Béla Tarr, Hou Hsiao-hsien, John McTiernan, and Brian De Palma play on 35mm as part of A View from the Vaults: The 1980s.

Nitehawk Cinema

Stand By Me and a print of Pieces of April screen early.

Film Forum

A major Agnès Varda retrospective and Satyajit Ray’s Days and Nights in the Forest both continue; My Ratatouille shows on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

A massive retrospective of 2001 in cinema brings 35mm prints of Trouble Every Day and Pulse, while The Others and Millennium Mambo also screen.

Roxy Cinema

Frederick Wiseman’s Central Park, The Fly, and a 16mm print of The Loved One screen.

Brooklyn Academy of Music

Queering the Canon includes Waiting for Guffman on 35mm.

Paris Theater

Films by Thomas Vinterberg, Lars von Trier, Polanski, Żuławski and more play in Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen; Bullitt screens on 35mm this Sunday.

Metrograph

Inherent Vice, Zodiac, Ghost Dog, The Seventh Seal, Fantasia, Pinocchio, Point Blank, Once Upon a Night, and Red Sorghum play on 35mm; Empress Li and Allegro Non Tropo start while After the Case, a Boris Barnet retrospective, the Juliette Binoche series, and What Price Hollywood continue.