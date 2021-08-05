After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Anthology Film Archives

Breathe easy: Anthology is back, marking their resurrection with screenings of Paul Sharits’ dual-projection Razor Blades.

Paris Theater

Yet another return! To coincide with The Forty-Year-Old Version, filmmaker Radha Blank has organized a series of her influences: Cassavetes on Friday, Wilder and Tap on Saturday, Waiting for Guffman and The Last Detail on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

2001 shows on 70mm this Friday, DCP on Sunday, while Eyes Wide Shut and Fear and Desire have screenings; on the non-Kubrick front, Ran and The Age of Innocence have screenings.

Film at Lincoln Center

Mo’ Better Blues plays for free at Governors Island on Friday night, while Xiao Wu continues.

Film Forum

As the huge Humphrey Bogart series winds down, “The Women of Hitchcock” offers a fresh look at the most iconic auteur; La Piscine continues.

IFC Center

World of Wong Kar-wai has its final weekend, while Miyazaki’s debut Lupin the 3rd continues.

Roxy Cinema

L’Avventura and Skolimowski’s Deep End are screening.