The seemingly bottomless career of Kiyoshi Kurosawa has reached new depths. While the Ryusuke Hamaguchi-penned Wife of a Spy proved his slow, creeping form well-suited to another era, he’s only now—after 45 years of filmmaking and an even-greater number of features—depicting Japan’s feudal era with Kokurojo: The Samurai and the Prisoner, a drawing-room mystery starring Masahiro Motoki (Shall We Dance?), Masaki Suda (Cloud, The Boy and the Heron), and Yoshitaka Yuriko (Himizu) that’s based on the award-winning novel by Honobu Yonezawa, who’d initially approached Kurosawa about an adaptation (and which the director, displaying incredible humility, claims was a source of intimidation). Following an announcement teaser, and with a June 19 Japanese release announced—perhaps a Cannes premiere just before?—a new trailer (complete with a stirring score I absolutely do not anticipate will accompany the final product) and poster have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Araki Murashige (Motoki) rebels against the tyrannical methods of Oda Nobunaga and launches a siege. The castle is surrounded by Oda forces, leaving him isolated and helpless. While keeping the hotheaded retainers in check, Murashige struggles to protect the castle and its people with the emotional support of his wife, Chiyoho (Yoshitaka Yuriko). One day, a young boy is murdered within the castle. After that, a series of mysterious incidents occur. The suspect is a retainer or family member inside the castle, which has become a locked room. Outside the castle are enemy forces. Inside the castle are traitors. As everyone becomes increasingly suspicious, Murashige attempts to solve the mystery with the help of Kuroda Kanbei (Suda), a dangerous and brilliant military strategist imprisoned in prison. What is the shocking truth behind the incident?”

Find preview and poster below: