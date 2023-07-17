After delivering new entries in two of cinema’s biggest franchises, Godzilla and Star Wars, Gareth Edwards is finally returning with his first original film since his debut Monsters. The Creator, starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ralph Ineson, Allison Janney, and Ken Watanabe, will arrive this September and now we have a new full-length trailer that will certainly be attached to Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer this Friday.

Here’s the full synopsis: “Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child. “

Check out the trailer and poster below.

The Creator opens on September 29.