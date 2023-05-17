In a tentpole landscape painfully barren of original stories, we’ve been long-anticipating Gareth Edwards’ first original film since his debut Monsters. After his foray into the Godzilla and Stars Wars franchises, this September will now see the release of The Creator, formerly titled True Love. Ahead of the release, the impressive first trailer has now arrived.

Starring John David Washington, Gemma Chan, Ralph Ineson, Allison Janney, and Ken Watanabe, the trailer reveals the film takes place in the future as humans are at war with artificial intelligence. With massive-looking setpieces all with a grounded, practical feel, this kind of offering seems sorely needed in our current Marvel-ized, green-screen hellscape of entertainment options.

Here’s the full synopsis: “Amidst a future war between the human race and the forces of artificial intelligence, Joshua (Washington), a hardened ex-special forces agent grieving the disappearance of his wife (Chan), is recruited to hunt down and kill the Creator, the elusive architect of advanced AI who has developed a mysterious weapon with the power to end the war… and mankind itself. Joshua and his team of elite operatives journey across enemy lines, into the dark heart of AI-occupied territory… only to discover the world-ending weapon he’s been instructed to destroy is an AI in the form of a young child. “

Check out the trailer and poster below.

The Creator opens on September 29.