The last few weeks have been full of speculation if Warner Bros. would be moving full steam ahead with the marketing and release of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, once set for a July 17 release, due to the pandemic. They’ve now partly answered as a new trailer has arrived, first on Fortnite, then now available on the actual internet. The new trailer and poster, however, do not mention a specific release date, only that it will be coming to theaters.

Starring John David Washington, Elizabeth Debicki, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, and Michael Caine, the film is set in a world of international espionage as those involved try to prevent World War III through some sort of time manipulation–but not precisely time travel.

“He’s not a time traveler. There’s actually no time traveling,” Pattinson recently said. He also discussed a bit more about the globe-trotting scope and the scale of the action, adding, “This thing, it’s so insane,” he says, noting the crew of around 500 would travel to Denmark, Estonia, India, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. “And in each country there’s, like, an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie. In every single country.”

Shot by returning cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema, it’ll mark the first time Nolan teams with editor Jennifer Lame (Hereditary, Manchester by the Sea) and composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther) as Hans Zimmer is occupied with Dune.

See the new trailer and (slightly new) poster below.

Tenet opens in theaters–eventually.