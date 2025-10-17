Each week we highlight the noteworthy titles that have recently hit streaming platforms in the United States. Check out this week’s selections below and past round-ups here.

My Big Bold Beautiful Journey (Kogonada)

If there’s a thread running through Kogonada’s films to date, it’s his distinct fascination with spare, deeply human character studies unfolding within meticulously designed worlds. As a sweeping, romantic fantasy, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is less grounded than the quiet modernist backdrops of Columbus or the pragmatic futurism of After Yang, but its blueprint is not wholly dissimilar. By design, the film is divorced from reality; a polished facsimile of a familiar world, leaning into a kind of Pinterest board chic to contrast with the plight of its characters’ sobering self-discovery. – Conor O. (full review)

Where to Stream: VOD

Mr. Scorsese (Rebecca Miller)

While it looks like Martin Scorsese has finally settled on his next feature, a cinephile’s dream has now arrived. Spanning five hours, Rebecca Miller sat down for conversations with Scorsese himself, along with Daniel Day-Lewis, Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rodrigo Prieto, Isabella Rossellini, Thelma Schoonmaker, Steven Spielberg, Sharon Stone, Josh Safdie, and many more to chart the legendary director’s life and career. Following a world premiere at the New York Film Festival, Mr. Scorsese is now available to stream.

Where to Stream: Apple TV

The Perfect Neighbor (Geeta Gandbhir)

First coming under wider scrutiny in 2005 when passed in Florida, the stand-your-ground law allows property owners to use deadly force to defend their home from trespassers. The foreseeable result has been an uptick in homicides and a proven racial bias when it comes to the number of white shooters and Black victims. While there’s an overwhelming amount of data and cases a documentary could explore on the issue, Geeta Gandbhir’s gripping, infuriating The Perfect Neighbor takes an objectively narrow, focused approach, exploring a single case in Florida primarily through police bodycam and CCTV interrogation footage. Initial police calls involving a neighbor upset at the children trespassing on her property shockingly escalates in a single moment; Gandbhir lets the footage speak for itself, creating a documentary far more upsetting and impactful than any number of talking heads could provide. – Jordan R. (full review)

Where to Stream: Netflix

Also New to Streaming

Kino Film Collection

The Demons

Two Orphan Vampires

VOD

Good News