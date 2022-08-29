MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month and amongst the highlights are a Ricky D’Ambrose double bill, including his new film The Cathedral, as well as a trio of films by Maurice Pialat, Gaspar Noé’s Vortex, David Osit’s Mayor, Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, an expansion of their Tilda Swinton series, and more.
Also including films by Tsai Ming-liang, Sky Hopinka, Nacho Vigalondo, Anton Corbijn, and more check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.
September 1 – Classical Period, directed by Ted Fendt | Ted Fendt Focus
September 2 – 2 Days in New York, directed by Julie Delpy
September 3 – Timecrimes, directed by Nacho Vigalondo
September 4 – Małni – Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore, directed by Sky Hopinka
September 6 – Mayor, directed by David Osit
September 7 – Friendship’s Death, directed by Peter Wollen | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton
September 8 – Hideous, directed by Yann Gonzalez | Brief Encounters
September 9 – The Cathedral, directed by Ricky D’Ambrose | MUBI Release
September 10 – Loulou, directed by Maurice Pialat | I Don’t Like You Either: A Pialat Retrospective
September 11 – Page One: A Year Inside the New York Times, directed by Andrew Rossi
September 12 – The Girl Chewing Gum, directed by John Smith | Artist Focus: John Smith
September 13 – The Black Tower, directed John Smith | Artist Focus: John Smith
September 14 – Destello Bravío, directed Ainhoa Rodríguez | Debuts
September 15 – Teenage Emotions, directed by Frederic Da
September 16 – Gagarine, directed by Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh | MUBI Spotlight
September 17 – Secretary, directed by Steven Shainberg
September 18 – Teknolust, directed by Lynn Hershman-Leeson | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton
September 19 – Notes on an Appearance, directed by Ricky D’Ambrose | Ricky D’Ambrose: A Double Bill
September 20 – A Girl Missing, directed by Koji Fukada
September 21 – The Mouth Agape, directed by Maurice Pialat | I Don’t Like You Either: A Pialat Retrospective
September 22 – The Night, directed by Tsai Ming-liang | Brief Encounters
September 23 – The Master, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson
September 24 – Control, directed by Anton Corbijn | Turn It Up: Music on Film
September 25 – The Artist, directed by Michel Hazanavicius
September 26 – Another World, directed by Stéphane Brizé | Performers We Love
September 27 – Under the Sun of Satan, directed by Maurice Pialat | I Don’t Like You Either: A Pialat Retrospective
September 28 – Mind Game, directed by Masaaki Yuasa
September 29 – Lou Reed’s Berlin, directed by Julian Schnabel | Turn It Up: Music on Film
September 30 – Vortex, directed by Gaspar Noé | MUBI Spotlight