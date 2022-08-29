MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month and amongst the highlights are a Ricky D’Ambrose double bill, including his new film The Cathedral, as well as a trio of films by Maurice Pialat, Gaspar Noé’s Vortex, David Osit’s Mayor, Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master, an expansion of their Tilda Swinton series, and more.

Also including films by Tsai Ming-liang, Sky Hopinka, Nacho Vigalondo, Anton Corbijn, and more check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

September 1 – Classical Period, directed by Ted Fendt | Ted Fendt Focus

September 2 – 2 Days in New York, directed by Julie Delpy

September 3 – Timecrimes, directed by Nacho Vigalondo

September 4 – Małni – Towards the Ocean, Towards the Shore, directed by Sky Hopinka

September 6 – Mayor, directed by David Osit

September 7 – Friendship’s Death, directed by Peter Wollen | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton

September 8 – Hideous, directed by Yann Gonzalez | Brief Encounters

September 9 – The Cathedral, directed by Ricky D’Ambrose | MUBI Release

September 10 – Loulou, directed by Maurice Pialat | I Don’t Like You Either: A Pialat Retrospective

September 11 – Page One: A Year Inside the New York Times, directed by Andrew Rossi

September 12 – The Girl Chewing Gum, directed by John Smith | Artist Focus: John Smith

September 13 – The Black Tower, directed John Smith | Artist Focus: John Smith

September 14 – Destello Bravío, directed Ainhoa Rodríguez | Debuts

September 15 – Teenage Emotions, directed by Frederic Da

September 16 – Gagarine, directed by Fanny Liatard, Jérémy Trouilh | MUBI Spotlight

September 17 – Secretary, directed by Steven Shainberg

September 18 – Teknolust, directed by Lynn Hershman-Leeson | The One and Only: Tilda Swinton

September 19 – Notes on an Appearance, directed by Ricky D’Ambrose | Ricky D’Ambrose: A Double Bill

September 20 – A Girl Missing, directed by Koji Fukada

September 21 – The Mouth Agape, directed by Maurice Pialat | I Don’t Like You Either: A Pialat Retrospective

September 22 – The Night, directed by Tsai Ming-liang | Brief Encounters

September 23 – The Master, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

September 24 – Control, directed by Anton Corbijn | Turn It Up: Music on Film

September 25 – The Artist, directed by Michel Hazanavicius

September 26 – Another World, directed by Stéphane Brizé | Performers We Love

September 27 – Under the Sun of Satan, directed by Maurice Pialat | I Don’t Like You Either: A Pialat Retrospective

September 28 – Mind Game, directed by Masaaki Yuasa

September 29 – Lou Reed’s Berlin, directed by Julian Schnabel | Turn It Up: Music on Film

September 30 – Vortex, directed by Gaspar Noé | MUBI Spotlight