Following the announcement of their new curated theatrical venture MUBI GO, next month’s U.S. streaming lineup at MUBI has now been unveiled. Highlights include Terrence Malick’s heartbreakingly raw romantic drama To the Wonder and its Javier Bardem-focused counterpart, Eugene Richards’ Thy Kingdom Come.

Also in the lineup is Julian Faraut’s terrifically entertaining documentary Witches of the Orient, the Werner Herzog double bill of Grizzly Man and Lo and Behold, John Carpenter’s Escape From New York, Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Blue, Sandra Wollner’s controversial feature The Trouble With Being Born, Alexandre Rockwell’s latest film Sweet Thing, and much more.

See the full lineup below

November 1 | The First Lap New | Kim Dae-hwan | South Korean Cinema

November 2 | L’innocente | Luchino Visconti

November 3 | 80,000 Years Old | Christelle Lheureux

November 4 | Liebelei | Max Ophüls

November 5 | Maelström | Denis Villeneuve | A Cosmic Trajectory: Early Films by Denis Villeneuve

November 6 | Moments Like This Never Last | Cheryl Dunn

November 7 | Anchor and Hope | Carlos Marques-Marcet

November 8 | Heart | Jeong Ga-young

November 9 | Dear Son | Mohamed Ben Attia | A Mohamed Ben Attia Double Bill

November 10 | Hospital of the Transfiguration | Edward Zebrowski | Stanisław Lem Centennial

November 11 | BluePreludes: Opéra de Paris | Edward Zebrowski

November 12 | Berlin Alexanderplatz | Burhan Qurbani

November 13 | Blue | Apichatpong Weerasethakul | Preludes: Opéra de Paris Shorts

November 14 | Escape from New York | John Carpenter | John Carpenter’s 1980s: A Double Bill

November 15 | Winter’s Night | Jang Woo-jin | New South Korean Cinema

November 16 | Pilot Pirx’s Inquest | Marek Piestrak | Stanisław Lem Centennial

November 17 | Accidental Luxuriance of the Translucent Watery Rebus | Dalibor Baric | Undiscovered

November 18 | Sweet Thing | Alexandre Rockwell | MUBI Spotlight

November 19 | Jeannette: The Childhood of Joan of Arc | Bruno Dumont

November 20 | To the Wonder | Terrence Malick | Beyond the Wonder: Terrence Malick Expanded

November 21 | Thy Kingdom Come | Eugene Richards | Beyond the Wonder: Terrence Malick Expanded

November 22 | Autoficción | Laida Lertxundi | Landscape Plus: The Films of Laida Lertxundi

November 23 | 025 Sunset Red | Laida Lertxundi | Landscape Plus: The Films of Laida Lertxundi

November 24 | The Trouble with Being Born | Sandra Wollner | The New Auteurs

November 25 | The Graduate | Mike Nichols

November 26 | The Witches of the Orient | Julian Faraut | MUBI Spotlight

November 27 | Lo and Behold, Reveries of the Connected World | Werner Herzog | Where the Wild Things Are: A Werner Herzog Double Bill

November 28 | Grizzly Man | Werner Herzog | Where the Wild Things Are: A Werner Herzog Double Bill

November 29 | Maeve | Pat Murphy | Rediscovered

November 30 | Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo | Olivier Ducastel

