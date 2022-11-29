MUBI has announced its lineup of streaming offerings for next month, including Park Chan-wook’s Decision to Leave, alongside his 1999 short film Judgement, as well as Bi Gan’s new short A Shory Story and his second feature Long Day’s Journey Into Night, and Peter Strickland’s new short.

Additional highlights include new episodes of Lars von Trier’s The Kingdom Exodus, Denis Côté’s That Kind of Summer (which we caught at Berlinale earlier this year), Nicolas Winding Refn’s Pusher trilogy ahead of his imminent new project, and an Abel Ferrara double bill to close out 2022.

Check out the lineup below and get 30 days free here.

December 1 – That Kind of Summer, directed by Denis Côté | Luminaries

December 2 – The Cat’s Meow, directed by Peter Bogdanovich

December 3 – La chinoise, directed by Jean-Luc Godard | For Ever Godard

December 4 – The Kingdom Exodus: The Congress Dances, directed by Lars von Trier | The Kingdom Exodus

December 5 – Judgement, directed by Park Chan-wook | Sympathy for the Devil: The Films of Park Chan-wook

December 6 – Playing with Fire, directed by Alain Robbe-Grillet | Sylvia Kristel

December 7 – Blank Narcissus (Passion of the Swamp), directed by Peter Strickland | Brief Encounters

December 8 – Pusher, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn | The Pusher Trilogy

December 9 – Decision to Leave, directed by Park Chan-wook | Luminaries

December 10 – The Mountain, directed by Rick Alverson

December 11 – The Kingdom Exodus: Big Brother, directed by Lars von Trier | The Kingdom Exodus

December 12 – The Son of the White Mare, directed by Marcell Jankovics | Marcell Jankovics: A Double Bill

December 13 – Oh Lucy!, directed by Atsuko Hirayanagi

December 14 – Pastorale 1943, directed Wim Verstappen | Sylvia Kristel

December 15 – With Blood on My Hands: Pusher II, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn | The Pusher Trilogy

December 16 – Wuthering Heights, directed by Andrea Arnold | Adaptations

December 17 – Peppermint Soda, directed by Diane Kurys

December 18 – The Kingdom Exodus: Barbarossa, directed by Lars von Trier | The Kingdom Exodus

December 19 – Mysteries, directed by Paul de Lussanet | Sylvia Kristel

December 20 – Long Day’s Journey Into Night, directed by Bi Gan | Bi Gan: A Double Bill

December 21 – A Short Story, directed by Bi Gan | Brief Encounters

December 22 – Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child, directed by Tamra Davis | Portrait of the Artist

December 23 – Pandora and the Flying Dutchman, directed by Albert Lewin

December 24 – Faces Places, directed by Agnès Varda, JR

December 25 – The Kingdom Exodus: Exodus, directed by Lars von Trier | The Kingdom Exodus

December 26 – Chico & Rita, directed by Fernando Trueba, Tono Errando, Xavier Mariscal

December 27 – I’m the Angel of Death: Pusher III, directed by Nicolas Winding Refn | The Pusher Trilogy

December 28 – Johnny Corncob, directed by Marcell Jankovics | Marcell Jankovics: A Double Bill

December 29 – Julia, directed by Sigi Rothemund | Sylvia Kristel

December 30 – Tommaso, directed by Abel Ferrara | Abel Ferrara: A Double Bill

December 31 – Pasolini, directed by Abel Ferrara: A Double Bill