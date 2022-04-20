A well-observed neo-western that is rich with atmosphere, the latest film from Scott McGehee and David Siegel (What Maisie Knew), follows estranged siblings (Owen Teague and Haley Lu Richardson) who reconnect after their father falls ill. A layered study of reckoning with past demons and contending with American myths, it’s an early highlight of the summer season.

Following its TIFF premiere, Bleecker Street has now set a May 13 theatrical release and dropped the first trailer and poster. As one can glean from the trailer, cinematographer Giles Nuttgens brings the same level of patience and quiet grandeur in capturing the American West as he did in Hell or High Water. Fans of Kelly Reichardt should also find a great deal to appreciate in the subtle approach to an emotional throughline.

See the trailer and poster below.

Montana Story opens in theaters on May 13.