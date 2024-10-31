The strange, rollercoaster of a career for Michel Gondry continues in 2025. His recent feature The Book of Solutions will finally get a U.S. release, while his Pharrell Williams-inspired Atlantis, starring the epic cast of Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brian Tyree Henry, Quinta Brunson, Janelle Monáe, Jaboukie Young-White, Tim Meadows, Anderson .Paak, and Missy Elliott, will get a prime May release. Now, we have a trailer for the film he made in between, which finds him returning to the world of animation.

Maya, Give Me a Title is a new stop-motion film directed the Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind helmer and narrated by his recent collaborator Pierre Niney. Here’s the synopsis: “The film revolves around Gondry’s long-distance relationship with his daughter. As they live in two different countries, Gondry asks his daughter every evening, “Maya, give me a title.” Based on her answer, he creates a short animated reply in which Maya is the hero.”

“Michel Gondry once again takes us into his unique world with this poetic and enchanting declaration of love from a father to his daughter. ‘Maya, Give Me a Title’ is a surefire hit for his international audience easily crossing over to families worldwide,” said Constance Poubelle at Indie Sales, who recently boarded the project, according to Variety.

See the trailer below ahead of a sequel, narrated by Blanche Gardin, which is already in post-production.