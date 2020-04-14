After yesterday’s first look reveal at Denis Villeneuve’s hugely-anticipated adaptation of Frank Herbert’s Dune, featuring Timothée Chalamet as our lead Paul Atreides, today brings the first glimpse at our epic ensemble. Featuring Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, David Dastmalchian, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem, Vanity Fair once again has the exclusive.

“I would not agree to make this adaptation of the book with one single movie,” Villeneuve said, once again confirming this will only be the first of a two-part series. “The world is too complex. It’s a world that takes its power in details.” Speaking to what fascinates him about the story, he adds, “No matter what you believe, Earth is changing, and we will have to adapt. That’s why I think that Dune, this book, was written in the 20th century. It was a distant portrait of the reality of the oil and the capitalism and the exploitation—the overexploitation—of Earth. Today, things are just worse. It’s a coming-of-age story, but also a call for action for the youth.”

See the official synopsis below, followed by the new images.

A mythic and emotionally charged hero’s journey, Dune tells the story of Paul Atreides, a brilliant and gifted young man born into a great destiny beyond his understanding, who must travel to the most dangerous planet in the universe to ensure the future of his family and his people. As malevolent forces explode into conflict over the planet’s exclusive supply of the most precious resource in existence—a commodity capable of unlocking humanity’s greatest potential—only those who can conquer their fear will survive.















For more images and details, be sure to visit Vanity Fair.

Dune opens on December 18, 2020.