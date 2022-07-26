It’s what it is. While we desperately hoped to see a new Martin Scorsese feature by the end of this year, Apple is giving him and Thelma Schoonmaker a bit more time in the editing room. Their western epic Killers of the Flower Moon was initially looking at a fall release, but it’s now been delayed to 2023.

Deadline reports plans are in the works for the film to debut at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, marking Scorsese’s return for the first time in decades. Because of Cannes’ restrictions when it comes to showing features from a streaming platform, this also means Apple’s theatrical partner Paramount will indeed be giving Flower Moon a robust theatrical rollout. When that may occur still hasn’t been determined, but perhaps the studios will go for a Tarantino-esque summer hit after a similar rollout with another DiCaprio-led feature, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

With a cast featuring Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson, Tantoo Cardinal, Pat Healy, and more, the adaptation of the David Grann book will depict the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.