As detailed in his brilliant new Harpers essay, Martin Scorsese is not only continuing to make masterpieces along with highlighting and preserving all corners of world cinema—he’s fighting tooth and nail for the art form itself as media conglomerates further infantilize the medium with four-quadrant, homogenized “content.”

While his accurate comments have caused some backlash, our friends at Bright Wall/Dark Room put it succinctly, “Scorsese is a gate *opener* btw. He wants you to see movies, make movies, love movies, live movies. It’s kinda been his whole thing for 50 years.” The latest proof of this life-long mission has arrived courtesy of a list of new film recommendations.

Spurred on by Edgar Wright’s request during quarantine for more films to devour, Scorsese sent the fellow filmmaker nearly 50 recommendations of British films, including many overlooked ones, revealed in 3-hour conversation that Wright had with Quentin Tarantino on the Empire podcast. Rather this a list of his 50 favorites, which would certainly include the likes of Hitchcock and Powell & Pressburger among many others, this list is a fantastic deep dive with many films I imagine may not have come across your radar before.

Check out the list below via Empire.

Shooting Stars (1928) – Anthony Asquith

Brief Ecstasy (1937) – Edmond T. Gréville

Went the Day Well? (1942) – Alberto Cavalcanti

The Man in Grey (1943) – Leslie Arliss

This Happy Breed (1944) – David Lean

Halfway House (1944) – Basil Dearden

Madonna and the Seven Moons (1945) – Arthur Crabtree

Pink String and Sealing Wax (1945) – Robert Hamer

Dead of Night (1945) – Anthology

The Seventh Veil (1945) – Compton Bennett

Green for Danger (1946) – Sidney Gilliat

It Always Rains on Sunday (1947) – Robert Hamer

Hue & Cry (1947) – Charles Crichton

Uncle Silas (1947) – Charles Frank

To the Public Danger (1948) – Terrence Fisher

The Queen of Spades (1949) – Thorold Dickinson

So Long at the Fair (1950) – Terrence Fisher

The Blue Lamp (1950) – Basil Dearden

Stolen Face (1952) – Terrence Fisher

Sound Barrier (1952) – David Lean

Mandy (1952) – Alexander Mackendrick

Four Sided Triangle (1953) – Terrence Fisher

The Good Die Young (1954) – Lewis Gilbert

The Quatermass Films (1955 – 1979) – Roy Ward Baker

Yield to the Night (1956) – J. Lee Thompson

Nowhere to Go (1958) – Seth Holt

The Snorkel (1958) – Guy Green

Sapphire (1959) – Basil Dearden

The Flesh of the Fiends (1960) – John Gilling

Scream of Fear/Taste of Fear (1961) – Seth Holt

These are the Damned (1961) – Joseph Losey

The Innocents (1961) – Jack Clayton

Burn, Witch, Burn (1962) – Sidney Hayers (also known as Night of the Eagle)

Station Six-Sahara (1963) – Seth Holt

The Mind Benders (1963) – Basil Dearden

The Nanny (1964) – Seth Holt

Guns at Batasi (1964) – John Guillermin

The Pumpkin Eater (1964) – Jack Clayton

A High Wind in Jamaica (1965) – Alexander Mackendrick

Plague of the Zombies (1966) – Josh Gilling

The Devil Rides Out (1968) – Terence Fisher

Whistle and I'll Come to You (1968) – Jonathan Miller

Underground (1970) – Arthur H. Nadel

Dr. Jekyll and Sister Hyde (1971) – Roy Ward Baker

The Asphyx (1972) – Peter Newbrook

Legend of Hell House (1973) – John Hough

Vampyres (1974) – José Ramón Larraz

(1974) – José Ramón Larraz The Lonely Passion of Judith Hearne (1987) – Jack Clayton

Listen to Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino’s three-hour convo with Empire below.