It is, of course, rare for African cinema to infiltrate film culture, making any restoration / release more notable than the average endeavor. The great Senegalese filmmaker Ousmane Sembène’s Mandabi, coming from Janus in a new 4K sheen, is especially deserving of that honor, and a first trailer for its theatrical run—starting January 15, ahead of Criterion’s release next month—proves remarkable if, like me, you only knew it from a ruddy DVD rip.

Sembène’s straddling of French and Senegalese life made his perspective as unique as it was lacerating, but perhaps more important to this release is that nobody made films looking like his: the light and texture of his native country is a refreshment that’s all too rare in cinephilia.

Find the trailer and poster below: