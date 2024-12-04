Christophe Honoré fans have much to celebrate this January. Ahead of his latest feature, the meta Chiara Mastroianni-led Cannes selection Marcello Mio, arriving in U.S. theaters on January 31 from Strand Releasing, one of his most provocative, acclaimed earlier films has been restored. Coming from KimStim Films, his 2004 psychosexual drama Ma Mère, starring Isabelle Huppert and Louis Garrel, will open at the IFC Center a week earlier on January 24. Ahead of this release, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the new trailer for the NC-17-rated feature.

Based on George Bataille’s posthumous and controversial novel, here’s the synopsis: “Ma mère takes place in the Canary Islands, where the film’s family shares a home. The mother Hélène (Isabelle Huppert), cool and in charge, and her teenaged son Pierre (Louis Garrel), a pious Catholic back from boarding school, discuss his father’s infidelity; the next they hear, he is dead in a car crash. Hélène launches into a wild series of parties, gradually involving her son in her drugging, drinking and sex-fuelled nights out. When she mysteriously goes away, her son is left in the care of her mistress Réa (Joana Preiss) and Hansi (Emma de Caunes), an icy blonde sadist with whom he falls in love. As the film evolves, we realize that this is a period of initiation for the young man until his mother can return and fully bring him to sexual maturity and adulthood.”

Watch the exclusive trailer for Ma Mère, along with the poster designed by Midnight Marauder, as well as the new trailer and poster for Christophe Honoré’s latest, Marcello Mio.