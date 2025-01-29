Not long since Trap left us heralding the return of Josh Hartnett and dazzled by the music of Lady Raven, M. Night Shyamalan has set his next feature. Per Deadline, the project’s a Jake Gyllenhaal-led supernatural romantic thriller with unusual genesis: Shyamalan formulated its story with weepie titan Nicholas Sparks, who––working from “the same concept and set of characters”––will write a novel, each project “tailored to their respective mediums.”

Little else is known about it at this time. Sparks’ involvement may give one pause, but Shyamalan’s films are often romantic, and when they aren’t romantic they’re absolutely emotion-drenched––as far as an idea goes, the point of origin makes sense. This being announced so early in the year, fingers crossed we get an under-the-wire delivery from the quick-footed auteur.