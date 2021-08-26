A highlight of last year’s fall-fest circuit, Wife of a Spy is yet another confirmation of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s mastery—of form where every shot is necessary, and of narrative where every revelation (co-scripted by Ryusuke Hamaguchi) comes precisely as the film demands. This said having only seen it on a screener. In fact we’re quite envious of those who’ll get to experience the film theatrically, when Kino Lorber release it at New York’s IFC Center on September 17 and LA’s Laemmle on September 24, other cities and dates to follow.

We’re accordingly thrilled to debut the film’s trailer, a nice hint of its thriller beats that skirts much plot and character detail. For a bit more on that front, find Rory O’Connor’s review from last year, where he says “This is a keenly realized piece of filmmaking and it’s not hard to appreciate the lengths Kurosawa has gone to create it, nor the fun he appears to be having with the time period, stretching out those creative talents with a shiny new box of tools. It is, for my money, Kurosawa in low key; an interesting inclusion to a wonderfully idiosyncratic career.”

Find preview and poster below: