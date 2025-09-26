The day is finally here. Paul Thomas Anderson’s epic masterwork One Battle After Another has arrived in theaters, including with 70mm IMAX and VistaVision prints, and that means it’s also the unveiling of the year’s greatest score. Continuing their fruitful partnership, Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has reunited with the director, delivering a propulsive, nervy score, clocking in at 49 minutes across 18 tracks, and which is now available to stream. Curiously, there’s no release of the pair of Jon Brion tracks from the film, but hopefully those will come at a later date.

David Katz said in their review, “Political urgency, contemporary culture-war talking points, and unashamedly aroused espionage personnel: this is what Anderson is committed to in One Battle After Another, and on my very provisional first-viewing verdict, he’s made a largely thrilling populist action movie with some of his most spectacular cinematic formalism, and disciplined, linear storytelling, but lacking the dark beauty and profundity of his best work. The characters we’re encouraged to root for are suitably inspiring and galvanizing; the baddies are rotten white-supremacist thugs (in executive-boardroom attire, along with camo gear); the moral boundaries are sometimes as clear as Star Wars, whose mythos and focus on dynastic legacies seem quite carefully adapted by Anderson (down to the martial arts references). Yet what makes it deliver and communicate so well as a rousing (hopefully appealing) commercial play is nailing these narrative essentials, and getting those storytelling pistons moving, and the cars on the loop-de-loop desert highways.”

See the tracklist and stream the score below, along with a user-created playlist of the film’s soundtrack.

1. One Battle After Another (3:09)

2. The French 75 (1:30)

3. Baktan Cross (2:59)

4. Baby Charlene (3:16)

5. Perfidia Beverly Hills (2:37)

6. Mean Alley (2:46)

7. I Need the Greeting Code (4:19)

8. Ocean Waves (2:34)

9. Guitar for Willa (3:35)

10. Battle After Battle (2:36)

11. Sisters of the Brave Beaver (3:01)

12. Like Tom Fkn Cruise (3:25)

13. Operation Boot Heel (2:12)

14. Avanti Q (1:07)

15. River of Hills (2:07)

16. Greeting Code Reprise (0:53)

17. Trust Device (3:51)

18. Trio for Willa (3:04)