After his biggest hit yet with Baby Driver, Edgar Wright is back in the director’s chair with his first psychological horror film, Last Night in Soho. While it was delayed a few times due to the pandemic, it does arrive with some fortuitous timing. Anya-Taylor Joy, now with a new legion of fans after The Queen’s Gambit leads the film, and it’ll also mark Wright’s second film of the year, following his debut documentary The Sparks Brothers. Following a young girl obssessed with fashion design that mysteriously enters the 1960s, the first trailer has now landed ahead of an October release from Focus Features.

“There’s something I have in common with the lead character in that I’m afflicted with nostalgia for a decade I didn’t live in,” Wright told Empire. “You think about ‘60s London – what would that be like? Imagine if you knew everything you knew now, and went back. I’m taking a premise whereby you have a character who, in a sort of abstract way, gets to travel in time. And the reality of the decade is maybe not what she imagines. It has an element of ‘be careful what you wish for’.”

Also starring Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Rita Tushingham and Terence Stamp, see the trailer below.

Last Night in Soho opens on October 22, 2021.