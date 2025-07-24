Following yesterday’s announcement of Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt as opener, Film at Lincoln Center has announced Jim Jarmusch’s Father Mother Sister Brother as the Centerpiece selection of the 63rd New York Film Festival. Following its world premiere at Venice, the film––which stars Cate Blanchett, Vicky Krieps, Adam Driver, Mayim Bialik, Tom Waits, Charlotte Rampling, Indya Moore, and Luka Sabbat––will make its North American premiere at Alice Tully Hall on October 3.

Here’s the NYFF synopsis: “For years, Jim Jarmusch has written, directed, and produced delicate, character-driven films, including Stranger Than Paradise, Only Lovers Left Alive, Paterson, and Down by Law. Father Mother Sister Brother is a perceptive study in familial dynamics, a feature film carefully constructed in the form of a triptych. The three chapters all concern the relationships between adult children reconnecting or coming to terms with aging or lost parents, which take place in the present, and each in a different country. Siblings Jeff and Emily (Adam Driver and Mayim Bialik) check up on their hermetic father (Tom Waits) in rural New Jersey; sisters Lilith and Timothea (Vicky Krieps and Cate Blanchett) reunite with their guarded novelist mother (Charlotte Rampling) in Dublin; and twins Skye and Billy (Indya Moore and Luka Sabbat) return to their Paris apartment to address a family tragedy. Father Mother Sister Brother is a kind of anti-action film, its subtle and quiet style carefully constructed to allow small details to accumulate—almost like flowers being carefully placed in three delicate arrangements. As always, Jarmusch brings his worlds to life with the essential assistance of his collaborators, including two masterful cinematographers, Frederick Elmes and Yorick Le Saux, and the brilliant editor Affonso Gonçalves. A MUBI release.”

“I am so very proud of the long history of my work being presented at the NYFF,” said Jim Jarmusch, “and am now super honored that my newest film Father Mother Sister Brother has been selected for this year’s Centerpiece. The NYFF, the chosen church of my religion, has provided many of my greatest inspirations and revelations in its continuing celebration of the deep and diverse beauty of cinema.”

Dennis Lim, Artistic Director, New York Film Festival, stated: “Jim Jarmusch’s new movie is not just one of his very best, it distills everything we have come to love and value about this singular filmmaker’s work into one glorious triptych. Father Mother Sister Brother is wise, generous, slyly funny, and enormously moving, and we are honored to present it as our Centerpiece selection this year.”

The 63rd New York Film Festival (NYFF63) will take place from September 26 through October 13, with passes on sale now.