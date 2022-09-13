A pioneering, revolutionary titan of the cinematic form, Jean-Luc Godard has passed away at the age of 91, as reported by French newspaper Liberation. The paper also reported he died by assisted suicide in Switzerland, where it is authorized and supervised. “He was not sick, he was simply exhausted,” noted a relative of the family. “So he had made the decision to end it. It was his decision and it was important for him that it be known.”

Born on December 3, 1930, Godard would go on to become a film critic for Cahiers du Cinéma before changing the very language of the cinematic medium with his French New Wave contributions, including Breathless, Vivre Sa Vie, Contempt, Band of Outsiders, Alphaville, Pierrot le Fou, and many more. Going through an evolution virtually every decade, the director recently delivered the most radical usage of 3D in a film yet with Goodbye to Language in 2014 and his last feature, The Image Book, premiered in 2018. In recent years he hinted at retirement while also working on some final films.

With his fearless, intrepid, and endlessly inventive vision, it’s a staggering loss. As someone who came to define and foretell what cinema would look like for six consecutive decades, and always continued to push himself into new arenas, Godard stands as a towering example for emerging filmmakers to carve their own path, as well as a reminder to the audience to have a completely open mind each time you enter the theater. As we mourn the loss of the director, check out some remembrances below.

Ce fut comme une apparition dans le cinéma français. Puis il en devint un maître. Jean-Luc Godard, le plus iconoclaste des cinéastes de la Nouvelle Vague, avait inventé un art résolument moderne, intensément libre. Nous perdons un trésor national, un regard de génie. pic.twitter.com/bQneeqp8on — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 13, 2022

Cher JLG, last February, thanks to Mitra Farahani we got the chance to enter your house, which in the last years, film after film, has become a haven, a workshop, a set. Thanks for making that happen and for this unforgettable smile, which will make our journey lighter pic.twitter.com/AFB1m39TKX — Carlo Chatrian (@CarloChatrian) September 13, 2022

RIP Jean-Luc Godard, one of the most influential, iconoclastic film-makers of them all. It was ironic that he himself revered the Hollywood studio film-making system, as perhaps no other director inspired as many people to just pick up a camera and start shooting… pic.twitter.com/KFOnnQ1H6n — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 13, 2022

Godard was always working at the edges of cinema to expand our self-imposed limits on the format and its capabilities. I can't think of anyone else inhabiting that same space, or anyone able to use the same tools as him to keep going. — C.J. Prince (@cj_prin) September 13, 2022

RiP Jean-Luc Godard a pro-Palestine, anti-colonialism ally who cared about the representation of Arabs more than most filmmakers. — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) September 13, 2022

How did they make a movie like Godard’s BREATHLESS in 1959, a movie that still plays in movie theaters somewhere on the planet every year? The director pushed the wheelchair, for starters. pic.twitter.com/ias9cg3dX4 — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) September 13, 2022

The images that Godard created shaped the entire art form. And I always loved how he defied that theory that artists mellow as they age. Defiant till the end. It’s the only way to be. pic.twitter.com/TZJUddiDj6 — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) September 13, 2022

Jean-Luc Godard and Agnès Varda are the only two directors to have films in each decade of New York Film Festival for our first six decades. pic.twitter.com/aJZEu0mwhw — 60th New York Film Festival (@TheNYFF) September 13, 2022

Depuis sa 1ère apparition au Festival dans Cleo de 5 à 7 en 1962, 21 films de Jean-Luc Godard ont été projetés à Cannes. Agitateur de la manifestation de mai 1968, Prix du Jury en 2014 avec Adieu au langage, il reçoit une Palme d'or spéciale pour l'ensemble de son œuvre en 2018. pic.twitter.com/BfAdIPeSNt — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) September 13, 2022