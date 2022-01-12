The bar’s so low it doesn’t exactly speak volumes when I say now—of all times, for some reason—is a banner moment for spotlighting Hungarian cinema. As Kino’s fantastic Miklós Jancsó retrospective starts this weekend, Janus has unveiled the trailer for their no-less-fantastic series on Márta Mészáros, a director whose name has perhaps never come up in my years occupying cinephile circles. If film history is a narrow, unforgiving thing, so often at mercy of what’s readily available in acceptable condition, this goes beyond restoration—it constitutes something more like rescue.

And so just the trailer for this series, which runs at Film at Lincoln Center from January 21 to January 26, is a revelation: none of this sparks familiarity, even Isabelle Huppert—star of Mészáros’s The Heiresses—constituting a surprise. In conjunction with Adoption arriving on Criterion in March and an inevitable release of more restorations, this already seems one of 2022’s major cinematic happenings.

Watch the preview below: