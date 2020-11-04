At 66 years of age, Jackie Chan is still leading action blockbusters and his latest reteams him with longtime collaborator Stanley Tong (Rumble in the Bronx, Police Story 3 & 4). Vanguard, their ninth collaboration together, is now set for a release later this month and finds the duo jumping from London to Dubai to Zambia to India to China.

Also starring Yang Yang, Ai Lun, Mu Qimiya, Xu Ruohan, and Zhu Zhengting, the film follows a covert security company Vanguard who is the last hope of survival for an accountant after he is targeted by the world’s deadliest mercenary organization. Ahead of a November 20 release in theaters from Gravitas Ventures, the new trailer and poster have arrived.

“My latest action movie Vanguard is coming out on Nov. 20 in the cinema. We filmed in 9 cities across 5 countries, London, Dubai, Zambia, India, and China. We’ve experienced so much during this production. Each time I work with Jackie, we are always trying to impress our audience with the best picture and idea. Especially this time, we put a lot of innovation in it. I hope the North American audiences enjoy it. And, I’m so happy to be partnering with Gravitas for the release, “said director Stanley Tong.

See the trailer and poster below.

Vanguard opens on November 20.