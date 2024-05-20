While much of the Cannes Classics lineup this year look far back in cinema history, a new documentary in the lineup captures a behind-the-scenes look at a recent masterpiece. Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron is an expanded version of Kaku Arakawa’s documentary 2399 Days with Hayao Miyazaki & Studio Ghibli, which recently aired on Japanese television. Capturing the Studio Ghibli founder’s nearly seven-year journey in crafting his recent Oscar winner, the first trailer has now arrived following the film’s premiere, which coincides with the studio receiving an Honorary Palme d’Or.

Here’s the synopsis: “Hayao Miyazaki and the Heron is a two-hour documentary that chronicles the making of The Boy and the Heron, filmed with exclusive access to Studio Ghibli across an astonishing seven years. It is also a record of the collaboration between filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki and producer Toshio Suzuki as they perform an intricate dance of disappointment and friendship, mirroring that of Mahito and the Heron, as Suzuki pushes Miyazaki ever further into his creativity, ultimately delivering an unprecedented masterpiece.”

See the trailer below (via Catsuka), along with a clip released late last year.

English subbed trailer of "Hayao Miyazaki & The Heron" (2h documentary), which was screened at Cannes Film Festival this evening.https://t.co/86GOZx3Drjhttps://t.co/EciVH2FD7X https://t.co/AiDTjf9GPS pic.twitter.com/53UHTawKs7 — Catsuka (@catsuka) May 19, 2024