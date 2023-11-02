At long last, we are now in the month when a new Hayao Miyazaki film will arrive in the United States. While his long-awaited animation The Boy and the Heron won’t officially get a wide release until December 8, those in NYC will get an early look timed with Thanksgiving. Ahead of the release, which will feature both the original Japanese and English language versions (including a voice cast of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, Robert Pattinson, and Florence Pugh), new footage from the film has arrived courtesy of the music video for Kenshi Yonezu’s theme song “Spinning Globe.”

Ethan Vestby said in his TIFF review, “What defines The Boy and the Heron is its wistful feeling of looking back. Its form––being atypical to the current direction of animation in his home country is, as a gesture, nostalgic in and of itself––and more importantly content both suggest an elderly man returning to his oldest wounds. The air of “last dance” hangs over every venture into another dimension. Its final image, shockingly quaint, perhaps ranks up there with Dreyer’s Gertrud.”

See the music video below, along with a handful of new posters from around the globe.