After last directing a feature with 2016’s A Cure for Wellness, Gore Verbinski finally returned to the director’s chair nearly a decade later with Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die. While originally set for a late January release, it’ll now arrive a few weeks later, on February 13, and now Briarcliff Entertainment has released the first trailer.

With a cast including Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chandhry, Tom Taylor, and Juno Temple, the sci-fi adventure follows a man claiming to be from the future who takes the patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world.

Eric Vespe said in his review from the Fantastic Fest world premiere, “I didn’t realize just how much I missed Gore Verbinski until I was in the theater watching the straight-up bonkers final act of his latest film, Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die as the final secret screening at this year’s Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas. I’m not going to spoil just how insane this movie goes; even if I did, I’m not sure you’d believe me.”

See the trailer below.