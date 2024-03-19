When it comes to the summer blockbuster slate, aside from a new thriller from M. Night Shyamalan and the first two parts of Kevin Costner’s western saga, the only other studio release that brings much interest is George Miller’s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Ahead of a likely Cannes premiere and theatrical release in May, WB has now dropped the second trailer, while Miller has revealed more about the casting of his lead as Anya-Taylor Joy steps in for Charlize Theron.

“It definitely would have been Charlize [had Furiosa been filmed before Fury Road],” Miller explained to IGN. “I began thinking, ‘Oh, maybe we could do de-aging.’ Then I watched really masterful filmmakers like Ang Lee and Martin Scorsese, doing Gemini Man and The Irishman, and I saw that it hadn’t been licked. All you’d be watching is, ‘Look how well the technology works?’ It would not have been persuasive.”

See the trailer below.

Furiosa opens on May 24, 2024.