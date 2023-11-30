Amidst the year-end lists, catch-up for year-end lists, and efforts not to think about year-end lists, it’s with a heavy heart I announce we must start thinking, even loosely, about 2024. The good news: there’s at least one profoundly promising blockbuster, which already elevates it above most years in recent memory. I speak, as the headline told you, of Furiosa, George Miller’s long-awaited Mad Max prequel that swaps Charlize Theron with Anya-Taylor Joy to further chronicle the adventures of modern cinema’s great shaved-head heroine. Ahead of its May 24 opening (and perhaps a much-rumored Cannes premiere) there’s a first trailer.

The official synopsis tells us it concerns a young Furiosa after she’s “snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe.”

Also featuring Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke, the preview can be seen below:

Furiosa opens on May 24, 2024.