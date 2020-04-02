For anyone going outside for a quick walk to get some fresh air in-between the days of isolation, it can feel like you are in some sort of strange zombie movie, keeping your distance from those around you. All that to say, the thought of actually watching a movie may either be terrifying or cathartic–or a mix of both. One of the most successful examples in the genre the last few years is Train to Busan, the South Korean horror-thriller that earned about ten times its $8.5 million budget.

Director Yeon Sang-Ho is now back with a sequel, returning to the post-apocalyptic world. Starring Gang Dong-won and Lee Jung-hyun, Train to Busan: Peninsula is set to arrive in South Korea this July, followed by a U.S. release. The epic first trailer has now arrived, set four years after the original as a soldier is tasked with a mission to enter the epicenter of the chaos.

Speaking to ScreenDaily, the director says, “The scale of Peninsula can’t compare to Train To Busan, it makes it look like an independent film. Train To Busan was a high-concept film shot in narrow spaces whereas Peninsula has a much wider scope of movement.” He also noted influences such as George Romero’s Land Of The Dead, The Road, Mad Max 2, and Mad Max: Fury Road, and even the manga Akira and Dragon Head.

See the trailer and poster below.

Four years after South Korea’s total decimation in TRAIN TO BUSAN, the zombie thriller that captivated audiences worldwide, acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho brings us PENINSULA, the next nail-biting chapter in his post-apocalyptic world. Jung-seok, a soldier who previously escaped the diseased wasteland, relives the horror when assigned to a covert operation with two simple objectives: retrieve and survive. When his team unexpectedly stumbles upon survivors, their lives will depend on whether the best—or worst—of human nature prevails in the direst of circumstances.

