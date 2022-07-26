From Vast of Night to After Yang to The Wanting Mare to (spoilers?) to Memoria, filmmakers have been able to push our imaginations for what the sci-fi genre can offer on a more limited budget to significant effect these past few years. Cutter Hodierne, who won a Best Director award at Sundance for Fishing Without Nets, is back with The Shepherd, a UFO feature shot in the Peruvian Andes starring Amiel Cayo. With an initial stretch of the production beginning in March, the team has now launched a crowdfunding campaign and the first teaser trailer.

The official logline reads, “While searching for his missing daughter, a rural herder becomes plagued by visions and increasing paranoia after an unexplainable event occurs in the highlands.”

“The Shepherd is an engaging procedural account of a supernatural event and its aftermath,” the director said. “It’ll have the depth of an intimate character study and the wonderment of a sci-fi flick. Amidst the wonder and awe, subtle moments of humanity and hope will shine through. Like taking a character from a Vittorio de Setta film and tossing them into Vast of Night or Arrival. Or if Abdi from Fishing Without Nets encountered a UFO.”

See the trailer below.

Learn more at The Shepherd‘s crowdfunding site.