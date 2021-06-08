A premiere at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, Marion Hill’s acclaimed drama Ma Belle, My Beauty explores the nuances of a polyamorous relationship. Starring Idella Johnson, Hannah Pepper, Lucien Guignard, and Sivan Noam Shimon, the drama follows three people who were living together in New Orleans and one person in the relationship vanished. Then, two years later they get reacquainted in the south of France. Now set for an August release, the first trailer has landed.

John Fink said in his review, “In some relationships it’s easier to pick up where you left off, even after years of being apart. Others, such as those at the core of Marion Hill’s impressive, nuanced feature film debut Ma Belle, My Beauty—contain more heartbreak and baggage. Screening in Sundance’s NEXT category, Hill’s picture navigates uncomfortable truths with perspective and lyrical emotional honestly as Lane (Hannah Pepper) re-enters the life of former lover Bertie (Idalla Johnson) at the request of her husband Fred (Lucien Guignard).”

See the trailer below.

Ma Belle, My Beauty opens in theaters on August 20.