As he bounces back and forth between English-language projects and Chilean features, Pablo Larraín is following Spencer with El Conde, which imagines Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet (Jaime Vadell) as an aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to ailments brought about by his dishonor and family conflicts. Ahead of a Venice Film Festival premiere, followed by a September 15 release on Netflix and theatrical release the same month, the first trailer has now arrived. Meanwhile, Larraín is also prepping to kick off production on his Maria Callas biopic starring Angelina Jolie.

“I understand that there may be things linked to my family and life that could affect the way I see all this,” Larraín told IndieWire. “In Chile, many, many families have seen both sides of the story and different perceptions of it. Maybe mine is more known because there are known politicians in it, and I’m a known filmmaker in that cocktail. But I honestly don’t think this is an act of rage or indiscipline against my family. I’m not trying to be the weird rebel or the black sheep. I don’t do these films because of that. I do them because they’re necessary.”

Also starring Gloria Münchmeyer, Alfredo Castro, Paula Luchsinger, Catalina Guerra, Marcial Tagle, Amparo Noguera, Diego Muñoz, and Antonia Zegers, see the trailer below via IndieWire for the film shot by the legendary Ed Lachman.

