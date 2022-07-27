This fall is the season of Pinocchio. This September Robert Zemeckis’s version of the story will arrive on Disney+, then a few months later Guillermo del Toro’s take will land on Netflix. Following up Nightmare Alley, the Mexican director is reimagining Carlo Collodi’s classic tale as a stop-motion feature and now the first trailer has arrived.

Co-directed by Mark Gustafson, the tale is of the wooden marionette who is magically brought to life in order to mend the heart of a grieving woodcarver named Geppetto. The story follows the mischievous and disobedient adventures of Pinocchio in his pursuit of a place in the world.

Featuring Ewan McGregor as Cricket, David Bradley as Geppetto, and introducing Gregory Mann as Pinocchio, the voice cast also includes Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, with Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton.

See the trailer below, along with Zemeckis’ version.

Zemeckis’ Pinocchio arrives on September 8 on Disney+ and del Toro’s version arrives in theaters on November and on Netflix in December.