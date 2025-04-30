Among our most-anticipated premieres in the Cannes Film Festival lineup is Kelly Reichardt’s The Mastermind, which brings together the impressive ensemble of Josh O’Connor, Alana Haim, John Magaro, Hope Davis, Bill Camp, Gaby Hoffmann, Amanda Plummer, and Cole Doman. Ahead of the in-competition premiere, the first images have now arrived.

Here’s the brief plot synopsis: “In a sedate corner of Massachusetts circa 1970, JB Mooney (Josh O’Connor), an unemployed carpenter turned amateur art thief, plans his first big heist. When things go haywire, his life unravels.” MUBI is set to release the film in North America, U.K., Ireland, LATAM, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, and India, while The Match Factory is handling international sales at Cannes.

While we await the premiere, check out our interview with Reichardt and Michelle Williams for Showing Up, in which the director revealed her process with actors, saying, “I think––Michelle, correct me if I’m wrong––it entails knowing that we might start in a larger way: ‘Just start. Go for whatever you want.’ And then work backwards from there. As opposed to beginning in a safer place. Just letting her use the full range of what she wants to dig into. You were talking about just the tone of your voice for a very long time. You could probably speak to this better than me, Michelle.”

See the images below via Deadline.