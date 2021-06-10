Following up his love-it-or-hate-it Climax, director Gaspar Noé secretly shot a new film this past spring and it’s among the additions to the Cannes Film Festival lineup, which also includes new work by Ari Folman, a Bill Murray concert film, Noémie Merlant’s directorial debut, and more.

As for the Enter the Void director’s latest, he shot Vortex over twenty days between mid-March and April 2021, with a cast including Dario Argento, Françoise Lebrun, and Alex Lutz, as well as a budget of 3.3 million euros, more than his last two features. Check out a roughly-translated synopsis below via his production company:

Gaspar Noé, son of the Argentinian painter Luis Felipe Noé, finished his film at the last minute because he shot it quickly and late. A quasi-documentary film about the last days of a loving old couple suffering from senility, played by Françoise Lebrun and Dario Argento. It is also the meeting of Eustache and a giallo dreamed and orchestrated by the creator of Enter the Void in a great love film sucked into the vortex of oblivion and death, roughly the opposite of Love––his film that appeared in the Official Selection in 2015.

See the images below, as well as the complete list of Cannes additions.

Out of Competition

Where is Anne Frank ? by Ari Folman (Israel) – Animated film

Cannes Premiere

Vortex by Gaspar Noé (Argentina – Italy) starring Dario Argento, Françoise Lebrun and Alex Lutz

Un Certain Regard

Mes frères et moi by Yohan Manca (France) starring Sofian Khammes, Dali Benssalah, Judith Chemla, Maël Rouin Berrandou – First feature

Midnight Screenings

Tralala by Arnaud and Jean-Marie Larrieu (France) starring Mathieu Amalric, Mélanie Thierry, Bertrand Belin, Maïwenn, Josiane Balasko, Denis Lavant

Suprêmes by Audrey Estrougo (France) starring Théo Christine, Sandor Funtek

Special Screenings

Bill Murray’s party: New Worlds, the cradle of a civilization by Andrew Muscato (Greece-USA) starring Bill Murray and the musicians from New Worlds: Jan Vogler, Mira Wang and Vanessa Perez



Mi iubita, Mon amour by Noémie Merlant (France) starring Gimi-Nicolae Covaci and Noémie Merlant – First feature



Les Héroïques by Maxime Roy (France) starring François Creton, Richard Bohringer, Ariane Ascaride, Clotilde Courau, Patrick D’Assumçao – First feature



Are you lonesome tonight ? by Wen Shipei (China) starring Sylvia Chang, Eddie Peng – First feature