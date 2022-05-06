Marking Park Chan-wook’s first feature since 2016’s The Handmaiden, his forthcoming Cannes Film Festival premiere Decision to Leave is among our most-anticipated of the festival. Recently picked up by MUBI for a US and UK theatrical release this fall, the first international teaser has now arrived courtesy of CJ ENM, who have set for a June 29 release in South Korea.

Led by Tang Wei (Lust, Caution, Blackhat) and Park Hae-il (The Host, Memories of Murder), here’s the synopsis: “A man falls from a mountain peak to his death. The detective in charge of the investigation, Hae-joon (Park Hae-il), comes to meet the dead man’s wife Seo-rae (Tang Wei). When she becomes a suspect, Hae-joon finds himself slowly developing an interest in her.”

Watch the teaser below and return for the full trailer on June 11.