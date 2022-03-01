As of late the work of prolific French director Philippe Garrel has gone a bit unappreciated here in the States, the perceived notion being that he keeps recycling the same themes with little invention. For those who don’t prescribe to that theory (e.g. this writer) the announcement of a new project still carries much anticipation.

Such is the case for his next film La lune crevée (roughly translated to The Burst Moon), which was first reported on late last year but we’re getting wind of thanks to new funding from CNC (via Cineuropa). Set to once again be a family affair, the director’s 28th film stars his three children (Louis Garrel, Esther Garrel, and Léna Garrel) as well as Aurélien Recoing, Damien Mongin, Francine Bergé, Mathilde Weil, and Asma Messaoudene.

Co-written by Garrel, Jean-Claude Carrière (RIP), Arlette Langmann, and Caroline Deruas, the plot will tell “the romantic and tragic destiny of a family of puppeteer artists,” Arte reports. The family connection extends further than just casting—Philippe Garrel’s father, Maurice Garrel, was a puppeteer before becoming an actor. With the film in pre-production, we can expect a late 2022 or early 2023 festival bow.