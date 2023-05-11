There are not many directors who have amassed such a rich contribution to the world of cinema amongst so few films as Víctor Erice. The 82-year-old Spanish director broke out with 1973’s The Spirit of the Beehive, followed by El Sur in 1983 and The Quince Tree Sun in 1992. Now he’s finally set to return with his first feature in over thirty years. Cerrar los ojos (aka Close Your Eyes) takes a meta approach, following a director living in retirement that returns to a mysterious past. Ahead of a premiere at Cannes Film Festival, the first clip and new images have now arrived for the film, which clocks in at 169 minutes.

Here’s the synopsis: “A famous Spanish actor, Julio Arenas, disappears while shooting a film. Although his body is never found, the police conclude that he’s been the victim of an accident by the sea. Many years later, the mystery surrounding his disappearance is brought back into the spotlight by a TV programme outlining his life, and death, and showing exclusive images of the last scenes he filmed, shot by his dear friend, the director Miguel Garay.”

See the first clip below, along with new images.