A premiere at Venice Film Festival last year, Tommaso Santambrogio’s Oceans Are the Real Continents tells a trio of stories of migration, exile, and memory in the Cuban town of San Antonio De Los Baños. Shot in gorgeous black-and-white by cinematographer Lorenzo Casadio, the film went on to play at Thessaloniki International Film Festival, Shanghai International Film Festival, Film at Lincoln Center’s Open Roads: New Italian Cinema, and more.

Film Movement will now give the drama a U.S. theatrical release beginning on January 10 at NYC’s Film Forum and we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer for the film starring Alexander Diego, Edith Ibarra, Frank Ernesto Lam, Alain Alain Alfonso González, Lola Amores, Jhon Steven Baldriche, Joel Casanova, Osvaldo Doimeadiós, Milagros Llanes Martinez.

Here’s the synopsis: “Three stories of migration, exile, and memory develop in the Cuban town of San Antonio De Los Baños, a place that time forgot. Alex and Edith, a young couple in their 30s, build their lives upon small gestures, reminisces, and a deep connection amidst the nation’s ruins. Milagros survives selling peanut cones on the street, spending her days listening to the radio and reading old letters. Nine-year-old best friends Frank and Alain go to school and dream of emigrating to the U.S. to become baseball players.”

Watch the exclusive trailer below.