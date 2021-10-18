Japanese actor Joe Odagiri (I Wish, Air Doll) has made his directorial debut with They Say Nothing Stays the Same, a drama that premiered at the Venice Film Festival back in 2019 followed by a subsequent release in its native country. Now finally receiving a U.S. release courtesy of Film Movement on November 12, we’re pleased to debut the exclusive new trailer for the film shot by the great Christopher Doyle, longtime collaborator of Wong Kar-wai.

The drama follows an old ferryman in a remote Meiji-era community. His life is a peaceful, cyclical existence, given meaning by the essential role he plays in transporting people, livestock, and goods across the water, connecting villages and lives. When news arrives that a bridge is being built, it’s clear that his services will no longer be needed. Meanwhile, his life will be equally transformed by the appearance of a mysterious young woman whom he saves from drowning.

Watch the exclusive trailer below for the film starring Akira Emoto, Ririka Kawashima, Nijiro Murakami, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Jun Marakami, Yu Aoi, Tadanobu Asano, Takashi Sasano, Mitsuko Kusabue, Haruomi Hosono, Masatoshi Nagase, Isao Hashizume.

They Say Nothing Stays the Same arrives in theaters, Virtual Cinemas, and on VOD on November 12.