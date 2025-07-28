Just a year after his acclaimed second feature Việt and Nam, director Trương Minh Quý has reunited with Belgian filmmaker Nicolas Graux, following their 2023 short Porcupine. Set to premiere at the Locarno Film Festival, Hair, Paper, Water… (Tóc, giấy và nước…) follows an elderly Rục woman who was born in a cave more than 60 years ago and now lives in a village caring for her children and grandchildren. We’re pleased to exclusively premiere the first trailer for the film (shot with a Bolex 16mm camera) ahead of its premiere.

Here’s the synopsis: “She was born in a cave, more than 60 years ago. Now she lives in a village, with many children and grandchildren to look after. Sometimes, she dreams of her dead mother calling her home – to the cave. The film captures fleeting moments of her daily life and the transmission of her fragile language, Rục, to her grandchildren.”

“Water trickles in dark caves, drop by drop. Drops of memory handed down from Mrs. Hậu to her grandchildren, word by word. Frame by frame, water carries them, carries us, carries the film – homeward,” notes director Nicolas Graux.

See the trailer and poster below and learn more about the film here.