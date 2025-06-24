Earning acclaim from a festival run that included the Edinburgh International Film Festival, Film Fest Knox, Austin Film Festival, Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and more, Kelsey Taylor’s directorial debut To Kill a Wolf explores teenage sexual grooming as a modern reimagining of Red Riding Hood, following Dani (Maddison Brown) and The Woodsman (Ivan Martin) as they both navigate traumas and mistakes to find their way home from the woods. We’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer.

The film’s release, set for an opening on August 1, was part of a collaboration between Film Fest Knox and Regal Cinemas, which grants one winner among five nominees an Oscar-qualifying run in Regal theaters. Cities include New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, San Diego, and Denver, as well as Seattle and Portland, close to where much of the film was shot.

Here’s the synopsis: “On the fringes of the Oregon wilderness, two strangers are brought together when a reclusive Woodsman (Ivan Martin) discovers a teenage runaway, Dani (Maddison Brown), hypothermic and barely conscious in the woods. After saving Dani from the elements, The Woodsman begrudgingly agrees to return the teen to her grandmother. As they make their way across the state, they forge an unexpected bond, delving into their pasts and testing their willingness to trust one another. Ultimately, with each other’s help, they find the courage to face the demons that haunt them and discover a way to start anew.”

“Tonally, it’s like a book of Grimm’s fairy tales found in a seedy roadside motel,” noted director Kelsey Taylor. “While this film draws from the fairytale for inspiration, it stays grounded in a dark reality. I want to capture the wonder, the mystique of a fairytale but keep it grounded in a very real world where everyone lives in the gray.”

See the exclusive trailer and poster by Midnight Marauder below.