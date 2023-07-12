In two weeks, the best in new Japanese cinema will descend upon New York City with the 16th edition of Japan Cuts. Taking place from July 26 through August 6 at Japan Society, this year’s impressive lineup features nearly 30 films along with special tribute to the legendary, late Ryuichi Sakamoto. In anticipation of the festival’s launch, we’re delighted to present the exclusive trailer and poster debut.

“JAPAN CUTS is back in-person!” says Peter Tatara, Director of Film at Japan Society, who organized this year’s festival with Japan Society Film Programmer Alexander Fee. “JAPAN CUTS is one of Japan Society’s most popular events and beloved in New York’s cinema scene. After a pause during the pandemic, we couldn’t be more proud for JAPAN CUTS to return with two weeks of exciting, thought-provoking and tear-jerking films. We’re honored to share a captivating slice of Japan’s cinematic world with New York!”

If one is looking for some highlights in the lineup, the festival will kick off with the East Coast Premiere of manga creator Takehiko Inoue’s directorial debut The First Slam Dunk, which has topped the Japanese box office this year. They will also present the rarely screened 1985 documentary Tokyo Melody: A Film about Ryuichi Sakamoto on an imported 16mm print with renowned musician Akiko Yano and director Elizabeth Lennard present. Among the special guests, Yuya Yagira will also appear to receive the CUT ABOVE Award for Outstanding Achievement in Film for his lead role in the festival’s centerpiece film, Kentaro’s Under the Turquoise Sky.

Discover more with our exclusive trailer and poster premiere below, and explore the lineup here.

Japan Cuts 2023 runs July 26-August 6 at NYC’s Japan Society.