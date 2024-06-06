A vibrant coming-of-age documentary and winner of the Berlinale Generation Grand Jury Prize, Silvia Del Carmen Castaños and Estefanía “Beba” Contreras’ Hummingbirds is a self-portrait of the directors, friends who grew up on the Texas-Mexico border. As they discuss immigration, gender, sexuality, mental health, and class, a moving document of trying to find the joy in uncertainty emerges.

Ahead of the film’s theatrical premiere in NY on June 21 at DCTV’s Firehouse Cinema, which will be followed by a national broadcast premiere from POV on PBS Television Channel on July 1, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Silvia Del Carmen Castaños & Estefanía “Beba” Contreras tell their own coming-of-age story in Hummingbirds, a punk-rock portrait of the last summer of their youth on the Texas-Mexico border. Together they transform their hometown of Laredo into a cinematic wonderland of creative expression and activist hijinx. Winner of the Berlinale Generation Grand Jury Prize, Hummingbirds celebrates the power of friendship, laughter, and joy as tools of survival and resistance.”

Watch the exclusive trailer below.