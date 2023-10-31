Distributing films by Todd Haynes, Guy Maddin, Abbas Kiarostami, Laura Poitras, Olivier Assayas, and even Jacques Demy, Zeitgeist Film has been one of the most vital caretakers of independent and international cinema in the last few decades. Founded in New York City in 1988 by Nancy Gerstman and Emily Russo, they will now get a well-deserved celebration at NYC’s Metrograph beginning this Friday, November 3, with the series Zeitgeist Films at 35, and we’re pleased to exclusively debut the trailer.

Along with Olivier Assayas’ Irma Vep, Todd Haynes’ Poison, Derek Jarman’s The Garden, Abbas Kiarostami’s Taste of Cherry, Atom Egoyan’s Speaking Parts, and Jacques Demy’s Umbrellas of Cherbourg (released in a new restoration by Zeitgeist in 1996), the series features premieres of new 4K remasters of Guy Maddin’s Archangel and Marc Rothemund’s Sophie Scholl: The Final Days, plus an exclusive series closing night Member Preview of Ken Loach’s forthcoming The Old Oak. Additional selections include A Zed and Two Noughts, Bill Cunningham New York, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story, Examined Life, Last Train Home, Lumumba, Paris Was a Woman, and Nowhere in Africa.

“We are so thrilled and honored with the Metrograph’s retrospective of Zeitgeist Films on the occasion of our 35th anniversary,” the founders said in a statement. “We’re particularly looking forward to reuniting with some of our filmmakers who will join us to share their works, some newly restored in 4K DCP and others in archival 35mm prints. We’re looking forward to the next six weeks of Zeitgeist Films at the Metrograph in this thoughtful and exciting curation!”

See the exclusive trailer below and get tickets at Metrograph featuring Guy Maddin, Raoul Peck, Richard Press, Astra Taylor, Christine Vachon, and more in person, in addition to Zeitgeist co-founders Nancy Gerstman and Emily Russo.