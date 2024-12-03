We’re excited to exclusively announce a new initiative empowering Ukrainian filmmakers and amplifying their voices on the global stage. Roman Coppola’s Decentralized Pictures (DCP) has partnered with organizations RIBBON and the Kyiv-based Kinotron Group for Full Short, an initiative aimed at empowering Ukrainian filmmakers through awarding essential funding, mentorship, and professional development to four recipients. Full Short invites Ukrainian filmmakers to apply to win $20,000 USD to produce a short film in Ukraine. A jury composed of DCP board members and prominent figures from Ukraine’s filmmaking community will evaluate the submissions, which can be made here through January 31, 2025.

As Ukraine continues its fight against the Russian invasion, Full Short offers an opportunity to amplify the voices of filmmakers who are at the forefront of shaping the nation’s contemporary artistic expression. By providing a platform for creative projects, this initiative aims to preserve Ukraine’s cultural legacies and showcase them on the global stage.

“Ukraine’s artistic community has long been a testament to resilience and ingenuity, and it is crucial that we ensure these creative voices are heard during this pivotal moment in history,” said Roman Coppola, Co-Founder, Decentralized Pictures. “Through Full Short, we seek to provide Ukrainian filmmakers with the financial support, creative freedom, and mentorship necessary to complete their projects, ensuring that their stories continue to resonate worldwide.”

The Full Short initiative invites Ukrainian directors to apply for funding and support with their new fiction, documentary or animation projects, along with supplementary pitch materials. These submissions should articulate the vision, potential, and artistic merit of the project, demonstrating its unique storytelling and creative ambition. The program is open to filmmakers at all levels, from emerging talent to established industry professionals.

“In times of war, there is a crucial need for storytelling at fast pace,” said Lyuba Knorozok, producer from Kinotron Group. “Short films enable artists to tell critical messages without undergoing a multi-year development and production process.”

The funding will be provided in accordance with industry standards. Importantly, no intellectual property (IP) ownership transfer will be required, allowing filmmakers to retain full ownership and creative control over their work. RIBBON, Decentralized Pictures, and Kinotron Group are committed to ensuring that filmmakers preserve their artistic integrity throughout the production process.

In addition to financial support, the selected filmmakers will benefit from mentorship provided by a distinguished team of industry experts from Decentralized Pictures, and Kinotron Group.

Full Short represents a step toward democratizing the global film industry by supporting Ukrainian filmmakers and promoting diverse, underrepresented voices in cinema. This initiative not only supports the completion of individual films but also seeks to foster a sustainable ecosystem for Ukrainian talent to thrive in the international film industry.

See more information below and submit your application here.

What’s Offered

$20,000 USD each for 4 filmmakers to create a short film.

each for 4 filmmakers to create a short film. Mentorship from industry professionals.

from industry professionals. Additional opportunities for distribution, marketing, or career growth (case-by-case).

Eligibility

Ukrainian citizens or residents (including abroad).

Must be 18+ with at least one short film produced.

Timeline

Submit: Dec 3, 2024 – Jan 31, 2025

Dec 3, 2024 – Jan 31, 2025 Peer Review: Ends Feb 7, 2025

Ends Feb 7, 2025 Recipients Announced: Target Feb 28, 2025

Target Feb 28, 2025 Films Due: Target Sep 30, 2025

Selection

Winners will be chosen by a jury from DCP, RIBBON, and Ukrainian filmmakers, with community votes considered.