One of the first Black writers in television, Robert L. Goodwin scripted episodes of Bonanza, Love, American Style, All in the Family, and more. His sole directorial effort came in 1971 with Black Chariot, which follows a young South Central Los Angeles drifter who becomes involved with a Black militant organization and is forced to confront questions of loyalty, political awakening, and conscience.

Starring Bernie Casey in his first leading role and Barbara O. years before Daughters of the Dust, the crowdfunded production was shot guerrilla-style on the streets of Los Angeles, and Goodwin four-walled a theater for its premiere. Largely unscreened for decades since the premiere, this early vision of independent Black cinema has now been restored. Ahead of Kino Lorber’s July 10th theatrical release beginning at Anthology Film Archives, we’re pleased to exclusively premiere the new trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “Robert Goodwin wrote, produced, and directed this lost gem of American independent cinema. Opening during a tense meeting between members of an underground Black Power group that leads to a stunning foot chase, Goodwin’s film weaves past and present to tell the story of the social awakening of a character only referred to as “the drifter” (screen legend Bernie Casey in his first starring role!). Shot on both 35mm and video and boasting a fierce, early performance from L.A. Rebellion icon Barbara O. Jones, Black Chariot is a fascinatingly iconoclastic revelation. Though world-premiered at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in 1971, Black Chariot has remained under-screened for decades — until now.”

The 4K restoration is by the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History & Culture (NMAAHC) with funding from the National Film Preservation Foundation. Additional funding was provided by NMAAHC’s Earl W. and Amanda Stafford Center for African American Media Arts.

See the exclusive trailer and poster below.